New plastic bag ban should be gazetted

The National Environment Management Authority has banned the use of non-woven polypropylene bags.

In 2017 Nema banned the use of single-use plastics and proposed alternatives such as bags made of paper, cloth, jute, sisal or canvas.

Yet Nema also left the door open for heavy gauge non-woven polypropolene bags that could be used repeatedly. This was sensible since so many products today are made of plastic. As long as they are multi-use, that is OK.

Unfortunately manufacturers and importers started supplying the market with low gauge plastic bags that can only be used once.

Nema itself is at fault as it failed to gazette the minimum weight for non-woven polypropolene bags in 2017. The Kenya Association of Manufacturers is rightly complaining about the inconsistency of these regulations.

But the manufacturers are also in the wrong. They knew they were bending the rules by selling plastic bags that were not reusable. They should not get the six months extension they want to sell off their stock.

Let Nema gazette the new minimum weight as soon as possible and let the ban take effect on that day.

