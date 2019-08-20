Western bypass brings only misery

Residents along the route of the Western Bypass have since the commencement of the construction, complained of the challenges that the works have brought forth and which range from compensation to (lack of) employment, design, disruption of businesses, public participation and safety among many others.

They have complained that the road in various sections is being built on Kenha’s right of way, without road reserve which kills businesses next to it and becomes a noise nuisance, especially at night. Those who own rentals along the route, some of which have been sliced off, have to contend with the traffic of their tenants packing and leaving for second-row apartments in other areas. Homeowners gulp the fumes and dust, staring at disease and death. A road constructed this way also becomes unsafe, especially for children living in houses adjacent to the road.

Maybe the most dangerous of the challenges facing people along the Western Bypass is the poor signage by the construction company and the poorly constructed diversions and detours. Diversion and detours are hurriedly and poorly done, posing danger to motorists and pedestrians. Most of the signage is made of light cardboard box material hanged on wooden sticks. As opposed to big firmly placed neon signs visible from a distance, these are barely visible.

While the Chinese firm has erected some bumps on the diversions they have created, their truck drivers zoom along these at full speed, dumping red soil and other construction material, making the road dangerous for other road users.

The other issue that has been raised is the lack of job opportunity for locals. While in others areas political and other leaders have vocally advocated for the employment of local youth in the duration of such projects, the leadership in Kiambu which sees, hears or says nothing about the fate of its people, has remained mum. The road design is a mystery and neither Kenha nor the construction company has conducted proper public participation.

Suffice to say that such projects should open the areas they pass through, lead to increase in value of property and create wealth through new business opportunities. The undertaking of the Western Bypass appears to be doing just the opposite. This project seems to be making the lives of those along the route much more insecure and disease-prone. Infrastructural development must not be undertaken at the expense of the citizenry.

But as all this goes on, Cabinet secretary James Macharia would care less and the leaders in Kiambu are too busy strategising for 2022. Mtatukuta!

But maybe Uhuru Kenyatta could look at some of these legacy projects from both sides of the coin.