Ruto has a right to his own opinions

The belief that a referendum to review the Constitution will be a showdown between the Building Bridges Initiative backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto is a misconception and cannot go unchallenged.

The Constitution is the highest law in the land and is a contribution of all Kenyans, not individual or institution thinking.

It is therefore misleading for such a reputable newspaper as the Star to report that the inevitable referendum will be a litmus test between supporters of the BBI and Punguza Mizigo, and opposers.

The BBI task force has just concluded collecting views from Kenyans and it will have to compile and table a report to be either accepted or rejected by Kenyans in a referendum.

We are in a democratic country and every Kenyan is constitutionally entitled to his or her own opinion, especially on such weighty issues as law making. It is however, perplexing that some individuals have misconstrued the calls for constitutional amendments through a referendum to be a political succession war, even invoking DP Ruto's name where not necessary.

Like every other Kenyan, DP Ruto has his own personal opinions on matters such as constitutional review and the views expressed by his supporters, irrespective of their positions, are not necessarily his.