Inadvisable to contemplate war with Somalia

Kenya and Somalia are locked in a dispute over 100,000 square kilometres of sea area. The disputed area lies in the Indian Ocean and is believed to contain large deposits of oil and gas.

In August 2014, Somalia filed a case against Kenya at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Kenya of infringing into its territory by awarding foreign firms to prospect for oil and gas in the disputed area.

The first round of oral submissions run from September 9-11 with the second round running from September 12. This dispute has created a diplomatic row between the two states.

The tabling of a motion by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale and Minority leader John Mbadi seeking to compel the government to "explore other lawful and constitutional mechanisms for protecting the territory of the Republic of Kenya, including deploying the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to the disputed territory as contemplated under Article 241(3) of the constitution", amounts to sounding war bells with Somalia.

The call is misplaced. Kenya stands to lose more if the two states go to war, as it will be fighting two forces; Somalia National Army (SNA) and al Shabaab. The consequences will be devastating as terrorists will have a field day inside and outside Kenya.

The ICJ is the best option for the two states. The outcome of the case filed at ICJ will help solve this matter amicably. Each state should honour the verdict of the court, whether it’s in her favour or not.

