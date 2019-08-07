Kenya's great food security deception

The upheavals in the maize sector are exactly what sugar farmers have been subjected to over the years by those out to kill agriculture for their own profit. We must not allow this to happen. I believe all Kenyans know that agriculture, especially in the Rift Valley, is the backbone of the country’s economy.

However much we may say that we can look sideways and welcome the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as an alternative means of livelihood, their value for money cannot replace that of land. Land has been tested over time, mostly returning predictable results.

The events of the past few weeks, where the Agriculture ministry attempted to bypass farmers in favour of costly imports, are alarming. It was similar to the manufactured shortage of sugar anytime some people feel pressed for cash.

Kenyan farmers bear the brunt of government excesses that stifle the food sector. This is despite the push by the same government to attain a food secure nation under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four plan. With the events in the maize sector and the death of the sugar industry, one wonders what we will use to achieve food security.

In what has become a cyclic pattern of mistreatment, farmers start their year with bad fuel prices (studies show diesel is costlier in the first three months of the year); to the uncertainty of getting markets; to delays in fertiliser distribution (which at times is of poor quality when eventually released). All these are created to frustrate the food producers.