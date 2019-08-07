Build cells for graft families

The war on corruption has invaded conjugal space. The turn may require construction of remand cells for families to keep together what corruption has united.

It's been heading there for some time now: One governor and his spouse, and two members of Parliament and their wives are in court, charged with corruption. But more cases may still come up once pending investigations are concluded.

When it's done, no law should be allowed to divide what impunity has brought together. This could escalate the shame needed to deter corruption.

In a lakeside county, for example, top executives have their wives, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, daughters, sons-in-law and cousins occupying critical offices. These people have a nepotistic stranglehold on personnel, accounts, finance, procurement, supplies and audit departments.

From these strategic offices, they can plot, sniff tenders, fake supplies, cook figures, pay out and doctor accounts, without anyone exposing the conspiracy. It's all in the family.

The good news is, the war on corruption has engaged high gear, thanks to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak. But there is still more to be done, with the massive information whistleblowers have volunteered.

It's time to name, shame, prosecute, convict, repossess proceeds of corruption, fine and imprison. This is how it should be to check those who turn public office into playgrounds for greedy families.

But naming, shaming errant public servants and their complicit spouses does not go far enough. Naming alone does not worry suspects whose preoccupation is accumulation of wealth.