Proposals will drive sugar industry extinct

Kenya’s sugar industry has many natural advantages, all of which have been undermined by policy and public mismanagement leading to a slump in productivity.

As a result, when Comesa’s import protection ends next year, the industry will be immediately undercut by far cheaper imported sugar. The costs to Kenya will be huge.

Up to 250,000 farmers grow sugarcane. Almost six million Kenyans draw a livelihood from Kenyan sugar. The nation saves Sh40-Sh55 billion a year in import costs by using locally produced sugar. This is crucial as our trade deficit continues to grow and put pressure on the shilling value.

Yet to remedy the industry decline the government has drawn up new regulations that appear unjustified.

Comesa has warned there will be no further extensions in protecting domestic sugar production from imports, yet Kenyan sugar currently costs $870 (Sh90,530) a tonne to produce, compared with $350 (Sh36,420) in Malawi and $400 (Sh41,623) in Egypt.

There is, thus, no possibility of Kenyan sugar competing against imports without the cost of production falling dramatically. Production cost should be the regulations' priority.