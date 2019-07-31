Inua Jamii breaking up families

M-Pesa, the mobile telephony money service, is celebrated because it is convenient: It's a receive-cash-and-spend at the touch of a button. It's fast and dignified.

But the implementers of the 'Inua Jamii' programme are still subjecting vulnerable senior citizens and their agents to long queues at bank counters. The agents wait for a pittance at best, and nothing on many occasions.

Inua Jamii means empowering families – giving households a hand in a society where the elderly suffer gross neglect. This was intended to be a noble initiative because the humanity of a society is measured by how it treats its vulnerable senior citizens.

Launching Inua Jamii in June last year at Inchuui Primary School in Tigania East, Meru, President Uhuru Kenyatta underscored the reasoning behind the idea. "This programme will ensure that our senior citizens get a Sh4,000 stipend bimonthly to live a dignified and respectable life."

The initiative is a social pillar of Vision 2030, a national development blueprint.

But Inua Jamii, a non-contributory pension fund, remitted directly to senior citizens, is taking its toll on the elderly.

A case of a 90-year-old man and his daughter-in-law, which could mirror untold tales of others, shows how Inua Jamii is breaking families. The daughter-in-law is the recognised agent of this senior citizen.