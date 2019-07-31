Fake news frustrates two-thirds gender rule

Nearly a decade after the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, gender equity in representation at the national level has yet to be achieved.

The principle is clearly laid out in Article 27, which provides for equality and freedom from discrimination. It further provides that women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres.

It requires the State to use the law and any other measures, including affirmative action programmes and policies, to ensure not more than two-thirds of members of elective or appointive bodies are of the same gender. The authors of the Constitution rightfully envisioned that a lot must start at representation in Parliament.

In the region, Kenya lags behind as far as political representation of women is concerned. Rwanda leads with a 64 per cent representation; Tanzania is at 36 per cent, while Uganda is at 35 per cent. Kenya trails with 23.2 per cent representation in the National Assembly.

Despite the fact that gender is big business the world over, Kenya still remains reluctant to implement gender parity. Rather than challenge the appeals of gendered norms that give patriarchy cover for aggressively pursuing, protecting and propagating power, the powers that be have vetoed the inclusion of women, fingers crossed hoping that the issue will go away silently.