Digital channels key to iTax success

The 2019 annual income tax returns filing season will perhaps go down the books of history as one whose due date was not characterised by long queues.

When KRA rolled out the iTax technology in 2014 to modernise tax administration, there were mixed reactions. Some saw the technology as an opportunity for enhanced tax compliance and efficiency in tax administration, but others felt that it was an obstacle to tax compliance.

The argument was that Kenya was not yet ripe for such technology given the then low uptake of ICT, especially in rural settings. Besides being perceived as a jigsaw, sensitising members of the public about iTax was like marketing a product or a service that potential buyers already have a negative attitude towards.

However, one thing was for sure: iTax was here to stay and there was no turning back. Since the implementation of iTax, it has taken a raft of measures to encourage usage of the system and to actualise the tagline 'iTax ni rahisi'. Apart from periodic enhancements to match taxpayers' expectations as well as other strategies, leveraging on digital communication has been key to bringing iTax closer to the hearts of taxpayers.

A few years ago, use of traditional media to communicate important messages such as tax due dates was the only reliable method. The messages would still not reach all members of the target audience since the audience is highly segmented in terms of demographics. A television advert, for instance, would run but some would miss it. Unless one waited for a rerun of the message, making reference was a challenge.

In the recent past, internet penetration has risen substantially thanks to the proliferation of cell phones, which support internet connectivity. In a 2017 report, the Communications Authority of Kenya reported a 12.5 per cent increase in internet penetration, it could be higher.