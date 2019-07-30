Sudi’s attacks on Uhuru childish

In fact, as a Jubilee elected leader, the party should reprimand, dewhip and recall Sudi for calling the President incompetent. It is unacceptable that a Jubilee member can be allowed to speak of the party leader as Sudi did in his press conference.

Uhuru, the Jubilee Party leader and also as President, has worked hard to ensure that the DCI, DPP and Judiciary have the necessary resources to carry out their mandate. He has ensured that they do their work and has even not stood in their way when they have gone for his top officers in government.

For long Sudi has pretended to speak for Deputy President William Ruto, including during the press conference last week. He tried to insinuate that Uhuru does not appreciate Ruto and that the DP should stop pretending that the President cares.

On Friday, the DP reiterated his commitment to supporting President Kenyatta, pledging his loyalty contrary to what Sudi wants Kenyans to believe. Sudi is a lone ranger who is shooting in the dark and Kenyans need to tell him off.

Sudi should stop his constant attacks on the President whenever the various institutions of government carry out their mandate. If he has evidence to the contrary of what is being alleged, he should consider providing the relevant authorities with it.

He should thus keep his cheap and childish politics to himself and concentrate on the mandate given to him by the voters in Kapseret. He cannot be crying every other time that he sees action being taken especially in relation to corruption.

It is probably a good time for Kenyans, and especially the people of Kapseret, to ask Sudi to outline how much he has delivered. He has also been a subject of questions on people who have accumulated questionable wealth and may also need to explain that.

Sudi should tell Kenyans what laws and policies he has proposed in Parliament for the benefit of the public. If he is as competent to be President as he claims to be, we should not be struggling to find out what his achievements are.

Sudi should, therefore, drop his hypocritical stance pretending to have been working hard and thinking that Kenyans cannot see what Uhuru is doing for the country. He should look for a new punching bag and not Uhuru, who Kenyans have total confidence in.