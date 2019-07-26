Don’t leave animals behind in disasters

One evening just before 5pm on January 12, 2010, dogs began barking all over Haiti. Seconds later the ground shook as a massive earthquake unleashed unimaginable disaster never witnessed on the island nation.

More than 250,000 people perished, while at least a million animals were either lost or displaced. Such a massive loss was heartwrenching and incomprehensible.

The catastrophe was a wake-up call. From 2012, deliberate efforts have been undertaken to substantially reduce disaster risks and protect lives, livelihoods and assets. The stakeholder consultations gave birth to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

It acknowledges the severe impact of disasters on both people and animals, with the latter also incurring injuries, starvation, thirst, displacement, illnesses and stress in equal measure.

The Framework emphasises the protection of livelihoods and productive assets, including livestock and working animals, but which we often flee from during disasters forgetting that we are actually leaving behind our sustenance – one of our basic sources of survival.

The World Animal Protection, an international not-for-profit organisation, works to protect and care for these animals. A current global campaign called #DontForgetThem or #Usiwasahau seeks to promote animal welfare and protection within country disaster risk management systems.