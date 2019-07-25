Man plans, and the gods laugh

It is sometimes hard to believe that the next General Election is still three years away. For the country seems to be in full campaign mode already.

Barely a day passes but we hear some leading political figure pouring scorn on the weekend fundraiser campaigns undertaken mostly by Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters.

Or alternatively, a voice will be raised defiantly announcing that this type of fundraising has been granted the mandate of heaven and will continue regardless.

There is also talk of a comprehensive constitutional review before the 2022 General Election: supported by some and opposed by others.

From all this arises much speculation as to where the country is heading. Such speculations, however, generally focus on the events occurring within the country.

And so, they overlook the fact that major shifts in Kenyan political history rarely originate from inside our borders. They are usually a by-product of major global trends over which we have no control.

For example, while there is no doubt that there were many Kenyan heroes who fought for independence from way back in the 1950s, a far more decisive factor in making independence possible was the historical “wind of change” speech given by the British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan to the Parliament of South Africa in February 1960.