Implementing TJRC report best route for Kenya

Even as the country's top political parties take diametrically opposed positions over the referendum push, there is need to study other reports that have proposed the way forward for a better Kenya.

This is not to say there is no merit in the Punguza Mizigo initiative by Thirdway Alliance, but the uproar it has caused points to a situation where the debate will leave the country more polarised along ethnic and regional lines than ever before.

After it comes the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which again is faced with a hurdle of implementing its report amid waning political support for the process.

On the fore is a protest by a parliamentary committee, which is likely to be tasked with implementing the report, that the process is marred by secrecy.

The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee accuses the BBI team of working in exclusivity, hence, risks facing opposition by MPs upon issuing its report in October.

There is also a feeling by a section of the political class that Deputy President William Ruto is the target of the BBI, which rightly or wrongly wants to clip his wings ahead of the 2022 General Election.

More uncertainty comes in the pending case by the Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance challenging the legality of the advisory task force.