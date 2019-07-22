Financial management skill an invaluable asset

When it comes to managing our personal finances, most people lack basic financial management skills. We do not talk about money with our friends and family. We feel uncomfortable when people talk about money in front of us, and it is one of those things not taught in schools.

We have been brought up in a society that believes money is a private topic. Yet financial management is a fundamental skill. At particular risk are young adults who get employed or start a business.

This, coupled with a poor saving culture, and we have a generation of employees weighed down by debt. Kenyan youths learn a lot from our education system, but very little about personal finances. As such, the young generation is ‘thrown’ into the world with limited knowledge on how to manage their finances.

Left to their own devices, they tend to do whatever they want with their money, which they do not have in the first place, a situation that sees most of them turn to debt and other menaces such as gambling.

I was recently speaking to a few youths, in their entry-level jobs, in one of my mentorship sessions. Most of them confessed that they do not save.

As a result, they regularly run out of money before the next payday and have to borrow either from their families or friends, or take mobile loans to meet their day-to-day expenses.