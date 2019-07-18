Why older women like eggplant

So let us get a few things straight. I do not hate men. I interact with all manner of men. Good ones. Bad ones. Demons. Reptiles. Just because I write about them, does not mean I hate a whole group of people. In fact, hate is such a heavy word. It implies that I care. I care about a few but I do not have the capacity to care for all men enough to hate all of them.

That being said, I think of myself as a storyteller. I just report what I see in my words. I am sorry the truth offends many of you. Maybe try behaving better so that my stories favour you.

Now that we have that out of the way, women, this dating younger, way younger, men (often broke) just does not make any cents (If you know you know) to me. This dickmatisation story came from where yawa?

The other day someone was talking about a woman who had kicked out her daughter because the younger man she was playing house with had taken a liking to her daughter. It did not matter that her daughter did not encourage daddy wannabe. No evidence would get her to see the obvious. The one telling the story was convinced the woman had been dickmatised.