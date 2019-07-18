Media has failed watchdog role

Ironically, a huge percentage of the budget will affect her life. Yet, the media is yet to wake up to the fact the 2020-21 budget cycle process has begun.

Media as society’s watchdog has not adequately highlighted the issue of participatory budgeting, which is a key aspect of the 2010 Constitution. Even though Kenya adopted the Constitution in 2010 and began its implementation immediately, Wanjiku has not fully grasped what devolution is all about.

That knowledge gap causes her to miss out on crucial aspects of participatory budgeting which she has a right to be part of.

Participatory budgeting is a process of directly involving mwananchi in decision-making on the priorities and spending for a definite amount of money. Even though participatory budgeting is already operational in a number of counties, most Kenyans are still largely in the dark on how to actively participate. The media needs to debunk myths and political shenanigans that surround this process.

Christophe Doloire of Reporters Without Borders rightfully said, "None of the main issues which humanity is facing will be resolved without access to information." The media is well placed to fill that gap by sharing the necessary information required for Wanjiku to understand the budget cycle within her county and how to participate.