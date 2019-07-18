Media has failed watchdog role

• Knowledge gap causes her to miss out on crucial aspects of participatory budgeting which she has a right to be part of.
• Ignorance on the part of Wanjiku can fuel corruption for which she pays dearly.
One of the key roles of media is to act as society’s watchdog.
As political supremacy wars rage on, Wanjiku sits and wonders where she fits in all the shenanigans that will neither clothe nor feed her. Yet as the days march on, we will all begin to witness gross mismanagement of public funds allocated in this financial year’s budget.
When this year’s budget of slightly more than Sh3 trillion was tabled in Parliament a few weeks ago, Wanjiku was shocked. A large percentage of it was foreign to her.
It was foreign to her because the media, which is supposed to act as a watchdog in creating awareness on critical issues, did not fulfil its end of the bargain. Consequently, when the budget was read, Wanjiku was playing catch up.
Corruption is paid for by the poorPope Francis
Ironically, a huge percentage of the budget will affect her life. Yet, the media is yet to wake up to the fact the 2020-21 budget cycle process has begun.
Media as society’s watchdog has not adequately highlighted the issue of participatory budgeting, which is a key aspect of the 2010 Constitution. Even though Kenya adopted the Constitution in 2010 and began its implementation immediately, Wanjiku has not fully grasped what devolution is all about.
That knowledge gap causes her to miss out on crucial aspects of participatory budgeting which she has a right to be part of.
Participatory budgeting is a process of directly involving mwananchi in decision-making on the priorities and spending for a definite amount of money. Even though participatory budgeting is already operational in a number of counties, most Kenyans are still largely in the dark on how to actively participate. The media needs to debunk myths and political shenanigans that surround this process.
Christophe Doloire of Reporters Without Borders rightfully said, "None of the main issues which humanity is facing will be resolved without access to information." The media is well placed to fill that gap by sharing the necessary information required for Wanjiku to understand the budget cycle within her county and how to participate.
None of the main issues which humanity is facing will be resolved without access to information.Christophe Doloire - Reporters Without Borders
Public participation in budgeting ensures that there is transparency during the process and leaders are held accountable. When the media does not consistently educate Wanjiku on her right to public participation in regards to the Budget, a loophole is created which gives room for corruption.
This is because no one is held accountable. Ignorance on the part of Wanjiku can fuel corruption for which she pays dearly. Pope Francis aptly observed that, "corruption is paid for by the poor." When they are ignorant of how important their participation in this critical process is, they end up with poor services and delivery from their leaders.
The media’s role of informing the masses, therefore, cannot be overemphasised. Through elaborate and deliberate awareness creation around this process, the media will act as a catalyst that will help deter corruption. Information is power. An informed Wanjiku is an empowered citizen.
It must be remembered that today’s Wanjiku is tomorrow’s leader. Yesterday’s Wanjiku is today’s leader. If Wanjiku is not adequately informed about her crucial role in participatory budgeting, it will translate to her being a leader who does not quite understand the process or who takes advantage of the information gap to mislead.
Communications consultant