TI confirms the obvious

Victims of corruption defer to the people in power, believing they can do nothing to cause change. Those who try suffer backlash. When you condemn corruption, the gullible say you don't want them to suck the honey. They tell you everyone is corrupt, and that those outside are waiting for their turn to loot. This is raw apathy.

The 2019 Global Corruption Barometer for Africa finds the poor are more likely to give bribes. They give bribes in hospitals, schools, and immigration. They bribe when police find them standing or without seat belts in public service vehicles.

Millions of people suffer when they seek public services. Some think bribery is the new normal. The masses are hungry, but they are not angry enough to turn the tables on lootocrats.

Instead, they encourage the wayward ways of the people in power. Their complicity feeds the gluttony of civil servants.

Consequences of corruption are glaring in public tendering, health, policing, immigration, and among public service providers. Corruption at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company was ignored, until it hit the tipping point last year.

A power consumer in the village gets a bill of Sh180,000. Creators of the bill demand bribes to lower the figure. Even sugar millers don't get such corruption-generated bills. Fraud at Kenya Power is the subject of litigation and Directorate of Criminal Investigations probe.

Impunity at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is infamous. About 200 complaints have been compiled by the Commission on the Administration of Justice. There are also 158 cases against the water firm at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.