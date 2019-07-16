EACC makes gains in asset recovery

Kenya applauds the African Union (AU) for earmarking July 11 as African Anti-Corruption Day and dedicating 2019 towards a Common African Position on Asset Recovery. This day serves as a basis for all anti-corruption stakeholders in Kenya, and Africa at large, to reflect on gains made in the fight against corruption, the challenges of asset recovery, and to solicit contributions and support in the development of a common African position on asset recovery.

The impact of corruption on our economic development is visible and cannot be underestimated. Corruption is not a victimless crime and often affects those who suffer most—the vulnerable, poor and marginalised in society. However, since the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, Kenya has made significant efforts in the fight against graft.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) undertakes investigations towards tracing, identification, preservation and recovery of corruptly acquired public assets; as well as seizure and confiscation of unexplained assets. This mandate is derived from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2011, the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2017.

Over the last few years, the EACC has recovered assets worth more than Sh11 billion and has filed approximately 400 cases in court seeking recovery, seizure and confiscation of unexplained assets worth more than Sh10 billion. In execution of its mandate, the Commission works with other government institutions and agencies and strategic partners. For example, the Office of the Public Prosecutor (ODPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), GIZ, Serious Fraud Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Interpol and Europol, among others.