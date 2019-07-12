Why gambling tax measures need rethink

Sports betting, as an industry, has experienced exponential growth globally to become a lucrative sector with huge returns for investors and economies.

However, in Kenya, the benefits are yet to be realised. Whereas the West, from where sports betting was imported, has devised ways of reaping the benefits thereof, Kenya (and Africa at large) is still struggling with how to consolidate these economic gains as well as regulate the industry.

Measures so far taken have either yielded no or very little results economically. These include efforts to impose taxes mainly because many of them are either untested or unviable. There has also been no stakeholder consultation.

The government appears to think that because of the huge interest Kenyans have shown in sports betting and the huge winnings accrued, there is a huge potential in terms of taxes.

In some quarters, there is talk that the sports betting industry is worth Sh200 billion, which is not the actual case.

It is true that the industry has in five years grown in leaps and bounds, but the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) has maintained the 7.5-12 percent threshold. To put this into perspective, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) recently announced that mobile money transfers hit a record Sh1.6 trillion in the first quarter of this year.

Is this, for instance, Safaricom’s revenue? No! Equally, the Sh200 billion betting industry turnover should not be misconstrued to mean revenue.

Much of what is held by the industry players are individual investments of players or punters. No one would consider bank savings as the lenders’ overall turnover.