Step up fight for return of stolen money

Today, July 11, the continent marks the Third African Anti-Corruption Day. The day provides a good opportunity to reflect on the progress made and the challenges faced in the fight against this obstacle that has undermined development in Africa for so long.

The African Union Executive Council declared July 11 every year as the day to mark the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

The day, first marked in 2017, aims at giving prominence to the fight against graft in the continent. The AU then declared the following year, 2018, as the African Anti-Corruption Year.

Sixteen years after the adoption of the AUCPCC Convention in Maputo, Mozambique, on July 11, 2003, much still needs to be done to wrest the continent from the grip of the malaise.

In most countries, corruption continues to gnaw at efforts aimed at promoting good governance, social and economic change, peace and security. The AU knows that if corruption is not dealt with, Agenda 2063 and its first 10-year Action Plan, as well as the 2030 global plan for sustainable development, will never be realised.

So far, 40 AU member states have ratified the Convention, and there is hope of the remaining others doing so in due course. Most of the countries that have signed the Convention have made positive steps, including the establishment of national laws and the creation and establishment of anti-corruption agencies.