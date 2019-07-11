Kenya's failed agrarian revolution

Looking back on those early and optimistic years, it seems obvious that the indigenous Kenyans of those days took it for granted that land ownership had a direct causal link to some degree of prosperity. They had no way of knowing that given the direction in which the global economy was moving, small-scale agriculture would soon be a doomed enterprise.

For we now live in a world in which the huge subsidies offered to farmers in the rich nations regularly lead to an overproduction of most staple foods. And thus, for example, a Kenyan maize farmer now finds that their chances of being able to feed, clothe and educate their children, depend entirely on their government effectively limiting the imports of much cheaper maize sourced from global markets.

Indeed “disposal of agricultural surplus” is a major and contentious item on the high-level meetings of the Food and Agriculture Organization.

You can get some idea of what our dairy farmers are up against, if they should seek to make any substantial exports of milk products, by the revelations contained in this European Union briefing of December 2018 titled, 'The EU dairy sector: Main features, challenges and prospects':

“The 2014 to 2016 crisis, during which raw milk prices dropped dramatically …triggered a reaction by the Commission based on public intervention-buying, private storage and a range of exceptional measures. Two aid packages were adopted, including incentives for farmers to reduce production.”

Just in case you missed the key line there, it says that EU dairy farmers were being given financial incentives “to reduce production”. Broadly speaking, entrenched official subsidies ensure that European dairy farmers are guaranteed a decent income, irrespective of the fluctuations in global prices for milk products.

But of course, it is not only Kenyan smallholder farmers who find themselves crushed by the relentless march of globalised agriculture, or the overproduction of formerly valuable farm produce.