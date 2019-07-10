Be wary of unchecked online betting

While the regulatory onslaught on betting can be justified, to some extent, it is not aligned with global industry dynamics and is likely to result in unintended consequences, some of them inimical to the very objectives it seeks to achieve. The extant tax and other regulatory measures greatly disadvantage betting companies operating in Kenya, and by extension citizens, as opposed to their international competitors, most of which operate online.

Access to the Internet, mobile financial services and other forms of payment, including cryptocurrencies, mean that betting has a new venue, largely outside the radar of regulators and tax collectors: the online universe.

A story carried recently by the Financial Times best illustrates the ease with which one can engage in online betting, without going through the normal regulatory strictures such as KYC (know your customer) measures. Through peer-to-peer relationships between regulated betting firms and unregulated offshore ones, an investigative journalist, posing as a punter, was able to open an online account, place and win on a bet. No KYC questions were asked. This is the grim danger Kenya courts in the regulatory assault on local betting firms, while their online counterparts remain largely unregulated.

The advertising ban and steep tax regime will obviously have a negative effect on the Kenyan betting business and its entire support ecosystem. Jobs, both direct and indirect, are at risk. With margins likely to be in a chokehold, the government will collect lower taxes from betting firms while the cash outlays the companies traditionally spend on corporate philanthropy, and especially the promotion of sports, will obviously contract. Advertising revenue for local media firms, and the jobs that depend on it are equally at risk.

Simply put, these regulatory measures hurt local betting firms and benefit their international counterparts, which do not pay a shilling in tax. Non-licensed international betting firms will salivate at the opportunity to aggressively target Kenyans online with irresistible offers as they are not bound by the advertising ban and Kenya's tax obligations.

Unwittingly, a window of opportunity has been opened for online-based, unregulated international betting companies and illegal operators, unshackled by any form of legality. The consequences of such an unregulated trade, which include proceeds potentially being used to fund terror and organised crime, are too grave to countenance.

Efforts to regulate betting, just like any other industry, are welcome. But such regulatory measures require imagination and perspective, which is best built through an entrenched culture of consultation among the industry, government and consumers, as provided for in the Constitution, and not the absolutism we are currently seeing.

Sports business & communications consultant