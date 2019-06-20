Education rekindled my hopes, red tape has dashed them

As a refugee, I have lost so much: family, friends, and the place I called home. I have tried to come to terms with this and move on, but it’s not been easy. For the last 12 months I have been stuck trying to get documents authorising me to work in Kenya, having graduated from university.

I have lived and studied in Kenya for more than 20 years, yet now that I can finally become self-reliant, the system in the country I now call home is frustrating me at every turn.

I was only nine when I came to Kenya from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1999. From the start, something felt amiss. I had to be home-schooled first to fit into my new environment.

My teacher, also a refugee from the DRC, was good at French and English as he had been in Kenya much longer. I felt empty but my sessions with him soon started shaping the direction of my life and rekindling my hopes.

I eventually joined primary school and the anticipation of learning something new every day filled my emptiness. Education gave my life meaning and school became my sanctuary. With the help of a local trust I was able to attend high school in Nairobi, during which I got my official registration as a refugee in Kenya.