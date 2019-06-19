Cultural and social revolution will reform politics

Our nation faces a myriad of challenges. Corruption is undeniably the greatest threat to our nationhood. Our economy is unable to generate jobs. Agriculture, the mainstay of our economy, is on the back burner.

Municipalities such as Wajir have been without electricity for a year courtesy of an inefficient and monopolistic Kenya Power. Depression, hopelessness and loneliness, especially among the youth, are driving many to suicide.

Our thirst for borrowing, on clandestine terms and conditions, to sustain institutionalised corruption and wanton theft poses a threat to national security.

Yet with all these challenges, our leaders' focus is on nothing but 2022 politics. This raises a fundamental question: Why are leaders' thoughts not in sync with the expectation of society?

Why do we elect leaders and a month after elections we moan that they have abandoned us? Why is the arrogance and pride of elected leaders at its peak immediately after elections and starts to wane a few months to the next election?

Bad leadership is a reflection of the moral rot and decadence in our society. Our leaders are corrupt and arrogant because our society is equally corrupt and arrogant. Our society is more rotten than the politicians and the political establishments.