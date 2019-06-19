Check dark side of generosity

Generosity that thrives on impunity is bribery. Political generosity exploits impoverished masses. The poor have been brainwashed to believe the thief who shares the loot with them is the people's thief.

You have heard it said that so and so may be a thief, but he is generous. He shares the proceeds of corruption with his victims. The victims will seek to protect their thief from the wrath of those who seek accountability. This snaky one sheds crocodile tears. He spites those who don't give as generously, and as often, as he does.

Anonymous quote-maker Miss Fiyah captures this transfer of aggression. "Mental slavery is the worst form of slavery. It gives you the illusion of freedom, makes you trust, love and defend your oppressor while making an enemy of those who are trying to free you or open your eyes!"

There was once a popular butchery at Soko Rambira, a small town near Lake Victoria. The butchery always had fresh cuts of beef - juicer than others in the neighbourhood.

The butcher gave the impression he was always the first to collect stock from the public slaughterhouse. His butchery was always the first to open for business. Often, it was the last to close for the day.

The butcher never ran out of stock. Gullible consumers assumed discipline made his business tick. He never closed, even on Sunday. He had assistants to run the shop while he went for a church service. People had to eat, and his employees needed wages. He had a good cause to work 24-7.

Beefeaters loved the shop. The owner, a faithful of a local Catholic congregation, tithed in style, and contributed generously to church development.

The butcher never saw a villager he did not want to exchange niceties with. The weather, the harvest, and neighbourhood gossip found a home in him. Sometimes he dribbled politics with market runabouts. Sometimes the needy got a free ka-quarter after village banter.