Why Qatari blockade was a blessing in disguise

But despite Qatar’s clear record in the war on terrorism as exhibited by Doha’s military intervention against ISIL, the country is still subjected to the blockade that continues to bite.

However, as much as the blockade was intended to paralyse Qatar and, hopefully, bring down the government in Doha, I am one of those who are now convinced that the blockade was a blessing in disguise.

The blockade allowed Qatari authorities to engage in massive economic charm offensives in the region and win over new regional powers such as Turkey.

Doha also weathered criticism or any possible fallout at the international level by pursuing a vigorous diplomatic campaign, which demonstrated that the country has been simply maligned by devious powers and regimes in the region.

The isolation brought the Qataris together and infused in them a spirit of national fervour never seen before. It has also shaken up the internal market conditions as the country is gradually moving away from an immediate dependency on neighbours to a market economy where there is greater reliance on self-sufficiency. Qatar is also energetically opening up new economic linkages with far away powers and economies.

Recent reports indicate that the blockade has, instead, turned Qatar into a self-sufficient country in terms of agricultural and dairy production. For a country that used to import even the most basic commodities such as tomatoes, Qatar decided to bolster national food security through Baladna, an agricultural company that raises livestock and produces copious amounts of dairy products.

Driven by the impossibility of importing foods from nearby countries, the Qatari government implemented Baladna and other infrastructure projects to cope with the desert landscape. These initiatives use innovative solutions to transform the arid landscape into fruitful agricultural land.

Additionally, while the embargo was intended to incapacitate Qatar’s economy, it instead led to Qatar’s prosperity and diversification. To compensate for severed economic ties with other Gulf states, Doha sought innovative ways to attract international business and foreign direct investment (FDI).

As we speak, companies are enticed to operate in Qatar because it has a legal environment based on English common law, the right to trade in any currency, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of profits and a 10 percent corporate tax on locally sourced profits. Along with FDI, the domestic production of medicine and agricultural products has grown significantly.