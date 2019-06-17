Help end violence at workplace

A recommendation contains non-binding guidelines. A Convention supplemented by a recommendation lays down the basic principles to be implemented by ratifying countries and is supplemented by a related recommendation to the Convention giving detailed guidelines on how it could be applied.

The proposed instrument on ending violence and harassment at the workplace will be the fifth item on the agenda during this year’s session. Basically, discussions will be towards adoption of proposed instrument that seeks to boldly identify the steps that governments, employers and workers’ organisations must take to prevent, address and redress violence and harassment in the world of work.

None of the existing international labour standards address violence and harassment in the world of work in a comprehensive way.

Gender-based violence is not about an individual - it’s systemic. GBV is an ever-present collaborator to subjugation and power imbalances. Victims can be targeted for many reasons – their gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, class or race. It undermines workers and makes the targets of violence fearful of speaking out as they find themselves in a dilemma– to keep their job or to speak out against violence.

The targets of violence, mostly women, are afraid of losing the sole source of their family sustenance and likely retaliation from employers, which would bar them ever working again in the sector they are engaged in. If workers feel powerless, the power imbalance enables employers to pay wages that do not support families, they get away with unsafe workspaces and/or ignore dangerous working conditions, and engage in violence on the job.

According to statistics, 35 per cent of women – 818 million women globally – over the age of 15 have experienced sexual or physical violence at home, in their communities or in the workplace.

Only few countries’ laws cover some form of gender-based violence at work. Even those that address it in some way often are not sufficient or are not enforced. In Kenya, for instance, the Employment Act adopted in 2006 obliges employers to formulate a statement on sexual harassment in any enterprise with 20 or more employees.