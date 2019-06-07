Strengthening our strategic partnership for the youth

Every time I meet young Kenyans, I am impressed with their intelligence, energy, and honesty – and I am convinced that given the right conditions, they can flourish in Kenya.

We want them to succeed, but I wonder how many young Kenyans today know our two countries have been friends for over 55 years or that Kenya is one of four key US partners in Africa?

Just last month in Washington, my team and I, along with other US and Kenyan officials, discussed ways to improve our relationship that will benefit all Kenyans and we are excited about the results.

The United States believes in Kenya, and the American people’s generosity is evidence of that. With almost Sh100 billion each year, we are helping Kenya become a country that is no longer a beneficiary, but one that meets the needs of its own people and is a benefactor to its neighbours.

In achieving this, we must provide youth with more opportunities so they can help Kenya realise its tremendous potential.

To ultimately succeed, we have to inspire the next generation of leaders by tackling the impunity of corrupt individuals who deny the Kenyan people the prosperity they deserve. Thievery must not go unpunished. There is a clear choice.