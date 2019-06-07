Respect freedom of religion and belief

For years, this has been the age-old debate amongst Muslims in Kenya that has seen the Umma divided on when to start fasting Ramadhan and when to end Ramadhan for Eid celebrations. This year again, Eid was celebrated on two different days.

Freedom of religion and belief dictates that each person be allowed to worship what they want. Religion is about self-consciousness. Whether an individual feels like worshipping a tree or a rock or nothing for that matter, that is their personal decision, which should not be interfered with.

So even on matters of a certain religion, a person should be allowed to believe in what is right and what is wrong to their personal satisfaction. Religion is between an individual and their God. It is never between different persons or each other.

That is why it is saddening to note that in Mombasa this week, Haki Africa received complaints about youth attacking each other with pangas over the issue of when to celebrate Eid. The attack led to at least three persons getting injured and hospitalised at the Coast General Hospital.

All religions, including Islam, denounce forcing others into worshipping in a certain manner. It is wrong for any person to want to force another into practising religion in a specific manner. Religion is about belief. Forcing an individual to a certain way of worship itself contradicts the concept of belief.

Despite the widespread debate on when to celebrate Eid, the general Muslim population must be commended for keeping peace and not harming each other over the controversial issue. Those who choose to use the global moon have done so without qualms and those who have chosen to use the local moon have also done so without fear.

Although it would have been best for all to agree and move as one, it is commendable that in general, peace is maintained and celebrations are always full of love, care and compassion.

The onus now is on the Muslim religious leaders to unite and lead Muslims as one. As leaders of their communities, Sheikhs, Imams and Ustadhs owe it to their God, themselves and their followers to make attempts to unite their people.

While there is nothing wrong with Muslims marking Eid on whichever day they deem fit, it is better when they unite and do so as one. The continued division is an indication of weak leadership and all attempts should be made to support unity and agreement on special days of the religion.

For Haki Africa, we call on the international community to recognise the importance of freedom of religion and belief by setting a day in the calendar to mark international day of religion and belief. This will fortify the importance of religion to mankind and ensure continued strengthening of the right to religion and belief.