Maathai’s lessons still hold true

Fifteen years ago, Wangari Maathai received the Nobel peace prize. It was an outstanding choice, fit for such an outstanding person. It is difficult to render justice to all of her work in just one piece; there is too much to enumerate.

Maathai was one of the earliest environmentalists in Africa, setting up the Green Belt Movement in 1977. In her own visionary way, she advocated conservation, the planting of trees and women’s right back when these ideas were almost unheard of in the public discourse.

She was a true trailblazer and foresaw the perils of climate change long before it was well known.

As we wait for the rains to fill up our reservoirs, we should take some time to honour and reflect upon Maathai's achievements. We should ask ourselves if we have followed the path she laid out for us.

When it comes to green energy, Kenya is certainly doing a good job. Renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind are already responsible for more than 70 per cent of Kenya’s energy mix today—three times the global average.

Kenya’s main driving force is geothermal power generation, which provides low-cost and low-emission energy. Our nation is the ninth biggest geothermal power producer in the world. Furthermore, Africa’s biggest wind energy plant is being developed in the Rift Valley. We are certainly leading the way towards a more sustainable future.