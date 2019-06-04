Fighting pollution is in our own interest

In 1974 the United Nations designated June 5 as World Environment Day. Over the last 45 years, this day has become a platform for global public outreach to rally policies and action to protect and improve the quality of our environment.

The theme of the 2018 World Environment Day, hosted by India was Beat Plastic Pollution. Last week Tanzania joined over 65 countries that have banned the use of lightweight plastic bags.

Plastics are choking our river systems, polluting large inland lakes and our oceans. Municipal sewer systems are clogged with plastic.

The World Environment Day 2019 will be hosted by China and theme is Air Pollution. About 92 per cent of people worldwide do not breathe clean air.

Air pollution is estimated to cost the global economy $5 trillion every year, which is about the same size of Japan, the third largest economy in the world.