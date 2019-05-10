Emotional investing bad for your wealth

Left unchecked, emotions can lead to myopic investment decisions. Therefore one main skill every aspiring or practising investor has to master and understand is their behavioural biases as they influence their investment decisions and behaviour.

Many investors will never overcome their intrinsic emotional biases and should curb that by understanding the range of emotions they may experience and how they affect their interactions within the market.

There are four main biases that most investors will suffer from. These are confirmation bias, overconfidence bias, illusion of control bias and hindsight bias.

Overconfidence is an unrealistic view of oneself and one’s performance. It causes investors to misinterpret their skill and the information they have. The excitement sweeps them away following a relish of early profitability that causes them to consider what more the market success could allow them to amass.

The brief success clouds investor sobriety from which they self-upgrade to investment commentators. This is called the house money effect, which means investors are willing to take more risk with previous gains than their initial capital.

In that hysteria, investors begin to ignore risks and expect every investment move to become profitable, thereby marking the peak of financial risk. But in an unexpected twist of events, the market moves against the odds from which they convince themselves that they are long-term investors and that all their ideas will eventually work, and they enter into the illusion of control bias.

However, when markets fail to rebound, they are left with no turn-around strategy, forcing them to deny ever making poor choices. But deep down, not knowing how to act, they fruitlessly grasp at any idea that supports the set of beliefs and information they already have. This is called the confirmation bias.

Having decided their assets will never increase again, they exit the markets to avoid any future losses vowing never to trade again. In regret, they are left trying to understand their actions. Eventually, they return to the realisation that markets move in cycles, and begin looking for their next opportunity where they run the risk of investing again but now on hindsight bias.

After purchasing an asset that turned profitable, these victims renew their faith that there is a future in investing. They are back to exactly where they began to either repeat the same mistakes or ready to overcome emotional biases in order to increase financial success.