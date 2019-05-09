Blame your mum, not the devil

I have been accused of being many things since I started calling things what they are, but this one takes the cake. Last week someone said to me that I am being used by the devil.

I was told, nay, warned not to ‘allow’ the devil to open doors in my life. Listen, if you have the luxury of fearing the devil then you have not suffered. Suffering is an awakening. The devil could walk into my house and I would be annoyed that he did not remove his shoes or he banged my door.

Most of the things we suffer, we suffer because of denial and blame games. We refuse to see what is in front of us and then because we cannot will (we no longer wish for things) it away, we start blaming the devil. We are so good at doing this. You cannot blame the devil for the things that you do or the things you drive people to do or the things human beings want to do.

Someone reminded me of Maya Angelou’s famous quote, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. It has nothing to do with this devil you popularise. Me writing about the here and now and how best to cope will not make your husbands less or more promiscuous and or polygamous, they will just continue being themselves. If you did not listen to him when he said or showed you who he was, do not look for the devil in me. I might dance with him but he cannot use me.

At the same time, I get it. I get that blame games are a way of coping. Coping with guilt, coping with disappointment. Stop blaming the devil though, it is our mothers we should blame. For the disappointment. I know Mother’s Day is approaching and we should say only good things about our mothers. They let us down though, they did not prepare us for relationships.