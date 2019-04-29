Fruits of the handshake couldn't be sweeter

Something exciting and unprecedented is happening in Kenya. One would be hard-pressed to find a leader and an opposition leader in any nation stand together on so many issues of strategic, diplomatic and national importance.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to China last week, Opposition leader Raila Odinga was also there in his role as African Union's High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa. Uhuru was in China to seek a Sh368 billion loan for the extension of the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Kisumu. The extension will help revive the Kisumu inland port, whose fortunes have dwindled due to the collapse of the dilapidated railway.

Raila had indicated that he would help Uhuru to secure the loan. So, in China, not only the hosts but leaders from dozens of countries got to witness the historic ‘handshake’ and its positive outcomes.

When President Kenyatta extended a hand of friendship to his erstwhile political enemy Raila, many Kenyans were confused while others were cynical. Many thought it was a public relations stunt or some political manoeuvre, with an eye on the next presidential election.

Nevertheless, it has led to the fight against corruption and pushed the Big Four agenda, leading to progress and development.