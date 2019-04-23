Can Trump reform the World Bank?

David Malpass is the new World Bank President. Malpass was nominated by President Donald Trump and on April 9 he was unanimously selected by all 25 Executive Directors of the World Bank.

Malpass was until his posting to the World Bank the US Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs under the Trump administration. Hence, Melpass is not a stranger to international finance and development. Last year Malpass was part of negotiations on a package of lending reforms at the World Bank.

Malpass is viewed as a Trump loyalist. He served as close adviser to the Trump campaign in 2016. Some regard Malpass’s appointment as a reward. The new World Bank boss has been critical of the institution he now leads. Malpass has described the World Bank along with IMF as too big, sprawling and ineffective.

Malpass has suggested that the World Bank should not lend to middle-income countries such as China, which he considers financially strong. He has charged that multilateralism has gone too far to the point that it is hurting US and global growth. Clearly, that is not a view you would associate with an individual who sits at the pinnacle of globalism, the World Bank.