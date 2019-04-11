In the period just before the 2013 General Election, the Weekend Star ran an analysis of the soon-to-be-established county governments, under the heading, ‘Who wants to be a billionaire?’

The gist of that analysis was that there was really no reason to believe that devolution would somehow avoid the pitfall of corruption that had so firmly taken a grip on the Kenyan political system. And that along with devolved funds, there would be devolved corruption – potentially creating a new billionaire class of regional politicians.

For the old municipal and city governments of previous years had already established a clear pattern – that the councillors of those days could not hold a mayor to account. So why then would anyone imagine that the much more powerful office of governor could be audited and checked by the new grassroots leaders soon to be elected as MCAs?

Now I am not really sure if the new devolved system of government has really produced any billionaires as such. But it is all the same true that devolved government has created new centres of corruption on a scale that would have horrified the framers of the 2010 constitution if they had accurately foreseen it.