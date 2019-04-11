ODM believes in democracy

The people of Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies last Friday made their decision to return David Ochieng’ and Julius Mawathe to Parliament.

Ochieng’ successfully challenged the election of Christopher Karan, who trounced him for the Ugenya seat in a closely contested August 8, 2017, General Election.

Mawathe retained the seat that fell vacant following a successful petition by former Embakasi South MP Irshadali Sumra.

In an election there are two possible outcomes; a win and a loss. Period. I have read in the mainstream and social media a narrative doing the rounds that it is the first time ODM is losing a seat in its stronghold.

Some media outlets have tried to portray the loss in Ugenya as a big blow to ODM leader Raila Odinga. Nothing can be further from the truth. In the 11th Parliament, ODM lost the Kisumu West parliamentary seat to Ford Kenya candidate Olago Aluoch in the March 4, 2013, General Election.

In the same polls, ODM lost the Alego Usonga seat to Wiper's Omondi Mulwan. ODM also lost the Awendo parliamentary seat to Ford-K’s Jared Kopiyo and the Muhoroni seat to PDP's Onyango Koyoo, who has since rejoined the party.

Out of the six ward seats in Alego Usonga contested in 2013, ODM only won two.

The Migori governor seat was in 2013 won by PDP’s Okoth Obado, who defected to ODM ahead of the 2017 polls.