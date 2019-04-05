China Travel 101: Tips on culture

China is half a world away, but its culture may feel like it’s from outer space. While it may seem intimidating, in many ways Chinese culture and Kenyan culture are very similar.

It is a, relatively speaking, conservative culture with a deep appreciation for family and tradition. Here are some quick tips to keep you in the know!

Do be on time

Punctuality is important in China as it shows respect for others. Always be on time for engagements or try to show up a little earlier. Chinese people even come earlier than expected to show earnestness. Err on the side of Swiss time rather than Kenyan time.

Do greet older people first

Always show respect to the elders and acknowledge them first in a group.

Do exchange business cards

Usually the first thing you do or the last when you meet somebody to discuss business is to exchange business cards. Make sure to accept and give business cards with both hands.

Don’t call people by their name’s first syllable

The order of Chinese name is family name first (the first syllable), then given name (one to two syllables). Brides in China don’t adopt their husbands’ surnames. For example, in Xi Jinping, Xi is the family name (Mr Xi), while Jinping is the first name. In Kong Zi (Confucius), Kong is his last name, and Zi is his first name.

Don't touch people

Do not hug or kiss Chinese when greeting them. Most Chinese are not used to intimate body contact with strangers. A handshake or a smile and nod are adequate to show your friendliness.