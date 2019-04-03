Red Cross wins more cynics

The 2019 season of fumbling from floods to droughts may not be a boom for the Kenya Red Cross like previous disasters. The charity is being told even the most generous may not donate when accountability is not guaranteed. Philanthropy fatigue is real.

While charities may harvest when disasters strike, the victims are the starving and thirsty pastoralists in Turkana, Baringo, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet and Samburu. Evidence of theft of public money, and fickle priorities, is the absence of basic services. United Nations secretary general Ban-ki Moon captures the consequences of theft by state officers:

"Corruption is measured not just in the billions of dollars and shillings of squandered or stolen government resources, but most poignantly in the absence of hospitals, schools, clean water, roads, food reserves, and power generation. The money is often diverted to personal use, or sick priorities that do not transform lives."

Unless the Kenya Red Cross addresses the cynicism, it may find itself in the same basket with state thieves, who plunder public accounts. The Abbas Gullet-led charity shouldn't get there. The constituency on whose trust it rides, wants transparency before they can donate to save lives in pastoral counties.

But cynics were throwing butts and barbs at Kenya Red Cross, long before the public knew about the stalled Chesirimion Dam in Tiaty constituency, Baringo. A cynic claimed, "You bought a hotel the last time we donated. What more do you want to buy?"

Another was equally cynical, "You want money to buy apartment blocks. I am not boarding; try county governments." Work on the stalled pan began in 2012. About Sh120 million from Kenyans for Kenya relief kitty was supposed to fund long-term interventions.