Today's woman is society's creation

(I am not in denial that women were many times beaten into submission among other heinous crimes. Again, if we were allowed to evolve like the barbarians who are nowadays seen as the custodians of good manners, imagine for a minute where we would be.)

Before we take out our fingers and point at products of society, let us look inward and figure out how we are contributing to it. These days we are so quick to label young girls gold diggers or slay queens. When I was young (er), society had not broken down as much as it has today, though even now my family unit still works relatively well.

I did not have to worry too much if my parents could not or did not want to give me some little pocket money. All I had to do was visit uncles and older cousins in town at their offices and I was sure to leave with enough lunch money to buy my personal things. Maybe it is why we were ok with dating our agemates because we did not need them to provide for us at that stage.

Nowadays young girls literally have to hustle for sanitary towels and other items. Their agemates cannot afford to give them money, so where do they go? Sugar daddies, now commonly known as sponsors. Well this may not be the case for all young ladies who go out with sponsors, but imagine if these young girls had strong, reliable men around them who were not after a transaction?

I have been told many times that these days we, women do not respect men. We are hard headed, we talk back and, most importantly, we are not submissive. I want to surprise someone here today, submission is not an on and off switch.

You really cannot expect a woman to hustle as hard as you do if not harder; be in the workplace competing with men; yell at the mechanic; find out how to reconnect power after it has been disconnected; and buy food with her own money and bring it to the house, which she probably pays half the rent or mortgage, to submit to you. You are peers.

As a girl, I always thought men were very busy people who knew important things. It was not uncommon to hear, ‘let’s wait for your dad to tell us.’ These days many men know very little and compete with women for help. How do you want to be respected if you cannot respect yourself?

Remember, we can only work with what you give us. Men, do better and maybe more.