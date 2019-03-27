This government should resign

Some have called for the resignation of Cabinet secretaries ostensibly for incompetence. I call on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Jubilee government not only for incompetence but for gross betrayal of the citizenry and widespread confusion of the Kenyan populace through its propaganda machinery.

Where initially the renewed fight against corruption appeared well-intentioned and focused, it now looks like a public relations blitz meant to sidetrack Kenyans from other hardships dogging them and assist some politicians enlarge their political space.

In fact, the Jubilee government appears to have given up on its ‘unattainable’ Big Four agenda and made the fight against corruption Uhuru’s only legacy programme. Of course, there is nothing wrong with this. But the problem is, busybodies are making political capital out of the ostensible fight while the effort just marks time.

From Jomo to Moi and their infamous one-party rule to Kibaki, corruption has been a big deal. It has however grown bigger and bolder during Uhuru’s reign and the government cannot escape the blame of creating a conducive environment for it to thrive.

True, successive governments have not acknowledged their role in giving corruption the space within which to flourish, but this government has made an agenda out of politicizing the issue as opposed to fighting it rationally and firmly. Ruffling feathers, use of propaganda and PR blitz campaigns to ostensibly fight corruption while nothing much is really happening, will not stop graft.

Yes, the President has expressed his firm intention to fight corruption, but he now must stop telling us about not sparing ‘his relatives, friends and close political allies’, and work behind the scenes with those he has charged with fighting the vice to do their job effectively.

Politicians from all sides of the political divide must check their rhetoric on the fight against graft and let those charged with fighting it show Kenyans what they are made of. These sleuths must also stop acting to the gallery and do what they were appointed to do.