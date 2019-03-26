World Water Day: Reminder of imminent global crisis

We marked World Water Day last Friday. The day signifies the importance of the world's freshwater resources. Moreover, it is a day for us, collectively, to advocate sustainable use of as well as equitable access to increasingly scarce freshwater resources.

Essentially, World Water Day is a time for those who enjoy unlimited access to clean water on demand to stop and for a moment, think about the four billion people who have to endure severe water shortage for at least one month a year.

An estimated two billion people do not have access to safe water. Such shortages are often associated with malnutrition, hunger, morbidity and even death.

Children in the developing world are particularly at risk of contracting water-borne diseases. According to the World Health Organization, contaminated water can transmit diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio.

Contaminated drinking water causes about 502,000 deaths from diarrhoea annually. Research has shown that diarrhoea is both a cause and a consequence of malnutrition. Diarrhoea prevents children from achieving normal growth, while malnutrition increases the frequency and duration of diarrhoea events.