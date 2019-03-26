Fund artisanal and small-scale mining

According to the Economic Survey of 2018, the mining sector contributed only 0.8 per cent to the GDP in 2017, even with large-scale miners such as Base Titanium. This is a far cry from the expected three per cent and 10 per cent by 2017 and 2030, according to the Mining and Mineral Policy 2016.

The sector could be one of the biggest contributors to industrialisation and development if well incentivised and supported by the government. Mining has played a huge role in the development of economically mature nations such as the US, China, India, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

Acute cash shortage caused by poor linkages with the financial sectors of the economy is one of the biggest impediment to the growth of the ASM sector. Being a nascent, capital intense and high-risk sector, it is difficult for local banks to finance it. However, with government intervention, this challenge could be a thing of the past

Though a lot more needs to be done on regulation to make the country attractive to international investors, the Mining Act 2016 has made it easier for global mining giants to invest in the sector.

These companies are able to raise capital through stock markets and international lenders and have the required technical capacity to develop large-scale mines.

The government has shown support for the sector through training institutions such as the University of Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Taita Taveta University College and South Eastern Kenya University.

These are playing a huge role in building technical and human capacity, with hundreds of geology and mining engineering graduates already in the Job market.