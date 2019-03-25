Time to declassify, decriminalise some petty offences

In May 2015, the Legal Resources Foundation Trust and the National Council on the Administration of Justice commissioned an audit into the criminal justice system in Kenya, with a specific bias to pre-trial detention and case flow management.

The survey looked at conditions of detention, age of detainees, reasons and days of arrest, how many people were released without being charged and why, categories of offences, rate and duration of conviction for different categories of offences, and gender sensitivities, among other pertinent factors.

The survey relied heavily on official registers such as police station occurrence books, prison registers, records of police cash bonds, court records, etc.

Categories of offences were of interest because the state and stakeholders were intent on understanding where most time and resources were being spent in the justice system.

One of the most poignant findings was that a staggering 75 per cent of all prison inmates were young poor people charged with petty offences and state regulated offences.

This indicates that a big chunk of the criminal justice system’s time, energy and resources and manpower is concentrated on people that have no real bearing on individual and national security.

So that, instead of police officers following leads regarding tracing, arresting, prosecuting or convicting terrorists, robbers, defilers, human and drug traffickers, poachers and rapists - they are preoccupied with arresting, processing and prosecuting drunkards, weed smokers, public urinators, loiterers, vagabonds, hawkers and prostitutes. The same applies to waste of judicial, prosecutorial and correctional time and resources.

Billions of shillings and human resource allocations to the Ministry of Interior—and specifically the police, the DPP, the Judiciary and the Prisons Services—are being wasted on individuals who pose very little threat to the nation. This, in turn, causes a massive case backlog that puts serious crimes and rights of victims in the backburner.