There's room for everyone in graft war

There has been a lot of press coverage recently of comments made by politicians and heads of entities investigating graft about mandates and responsibilities.

Let’s be clear, there is enough to do for everyone and then some. The most effective response to a never-ending stream of corruptions scams is for the investigative agencies, working in parallel with the intelligence and prosecutorial entities and supported by the private sector, to be comprehensive.

There will inevitably be strengths and weaknesses in any entity. However when looked at from an informed but independent perspective, there are complementary mandates.

The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) has a hugely important job to play in being the early warning system and in guiding and monitoring financial institutions. It is still an embryonic entity but once suitably resourced and capable, it can become the bedrock on which a sophisticated and joined up process can be based.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA), an entity established to recover proceeds of crime and feed it back into state coffers for the public benefit.