Terrorism and the difference (New Zealand-Australia)

Extreme right-wing terrorism, mostly of the ‘white nationalist’ variety, is becoming as big a problem as Islamist terrorism in many places. That’s certainly the case in the United States, where the US Government Accounting Office calculated last year that 119 Americans have been killed by Islamist extremists since the 9-11 attacks, and 106 Americans by far-right extremists.

It’s also true that almost all the attacks are designed to exploit social media. Brenton Tarrant had a number of semi-automatic rifles with him in Christchurch, but his real weapon was the GoPro camera on his headband live-streaming his atrocities.

All too common in the world, but I was still astounded when I heard that such a huge terrorist attack had happened in New Zealand. Fifty murdered in two mosques! This is a country of over four million people where there were only 35 homicides in all of last year. Then I heard that the terrorist was an Australian, and it made a bit more sense.

I write this with some reluctance because I have close family there, but Australia is the most racist country in the English-speaking world. Even in America after two years of Donald Trump, you are less likely to hear overtly racist or anti-Muslim comments (though you certainly hear a lot).

Whereas New Zealand is rather like Canada: there is undoubtedly still some racism and anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim prejudice, especially in rural areas and in francophone Quebec, but it is rarely expressed openly because it just sounds ignorant. And the urban young really do seem colour-blind.

So the real question of the day is: why is Australia like that? Why did it make more sense when I heard that the Islamophobic mass-murderer was Australian? The answer may lie largely in the character of the Australian media – and I don’t mean the social media. I mean the ‘mainstream’ media. Mostly, I mean Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The monolithic dominance of Murdoch’s News Corp. over the Australian media landscape has few counterparts in other democratic countries, and it is reflexively anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant. Indeed, Murdoch himself was over 40 years old before the ‘white Australia’ policy (no non-white immigrants) was officially abandoned.