Can we act in time to save our kind?

“We are, however, deeply concerned about the findings of relevant global environmental assessments which indicate that, despite the availability of solutions to our common environmental challenges, our planet is increasingly polluted, affected by the adverse effects of climate change, quickly losing its biodiversity, and experiencing widespread environmental degradation”.

The statement above was contained in the Ministerial Declaration of the Fourth United Nations Environment Assembly held in Nairobi last week. There was nothing new in this the Ministerial Declaration. There was nothing new in the deliberations that occurred over the four days. Honestly, we are somehow used to these large events, where the so-called global leaders and the science, development, civil society elite gather to preen, whine and waffle.

The first real alarm on our collective damage to the environment was sounded in 1972. Dennis Meadows and colleagues published The Limits to Growth in which they warned that our patterns of resource use and emissions would cause the quality of life to decline in the 21st century.

The authors of The Limits to Growth pleaded for profound societal innovation through technological, cultural and institutional change to avoid irreversible and catastrophic tipping points. Back in 1972, scientists believed that we were in the window of early action; that something could be done to avoid approaching or exceeding global ecological limits.

The limits relate to extraction of the earth’s natural resources (water, soil, animals and vegetation) and the capacity to absorb emissions from industry and agriculture. The conversation has changed since 1972 from the Limits to Growth to the End of Growth.