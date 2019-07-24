Human the weakest link in privacy rights

FaceApp, the app that uses Artificial Intelligence to edit your pictures, has made a comeback amid a flurry of statements from different quarters on the risks to privacy its use poses.

I downloaded FaceApp for research and discovered that the terms of use and privacy policy are not presented to the user up front. However, I was asked to allow the app access to my entire gallery. The app essentially ‘makes’ you allow it to access and use your information even before you know what it intends to do with the information it collects. In my quest to find answers, I did not go past this point and immediately uninstalled the app. I did, however, find the terms of service elsewhere.

While its terms of service are in my opinion very invasive and give the app too many rights, it is just one of thousands of apps that collect all manner of information from users who seem to care very little about what information they agree to share. And users should be concerned about all the other apps they use just as much as they are with FaceApp.

Many of us do not pay attention to the terms and conditions of use of these apps. We hastily click on ‘I agree’ to the terms of service, click ‘allow’ when the apps ask for permissions to access different functions of our phones and happily proceed to enjoy the free services.

We are constantly talking about privacy and protection of our personal information. However, when it comes down to making simple decisions such as allowing a developer of a service that is not even essential access to intimate details of our lives held in our phones, we allow all manner of access.

We choose what appears in the moment to be convenience, the ability to connect and communicate in the trendiest apps and our fear of missing out, especially where social media is concerned, over our privacy. To many people, privacy is the protection of information from other people, the reason many of us have security codes for our phones. Yet, the same vigilance is not applied to the same content ‘being observed’ my machines, Artificial Intelligence and being collected by ‘unseen’ people.