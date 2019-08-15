Late Toni Morisson's work tops Obama's summer reading list

The former president presented the Nobel Laureate and author with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Obama during his presidency said that reading fiction left him “better able to imagine what’s going on in the lives of people throughout his presidency.”

The ex-President says You’ll be glad you read them and while he's at it, here are a few more titles you might want to explore.

Sometimes difficult to swallow, 'The Nickel Boys' by Colson Whitehead is a necessary read, detailing the way Jim Crow and mass incarceration tore apart lives and wrought consequences that ripple into today.

Obama added that Exhalation by Ted Chiang is a collection of short stories that will make you think, grapple with big questions, and feel more human. The best kind of science fiction.

Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel­’s epic fictionalised look at Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power, came out in 2009, "but I was a little busy back then, so I missed it. Still great today." Reiterated Obama.

Obama describes Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women as one that examines what happens to characters without important women in their lives; "It'll move you and confuse you and sometimes leave you with more questions than answers."

He says that "The American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson is a whole lot more than just a spy thriller, wrapping together the ties of family, of love, and of country."

Author Lauren Wilkinson took to Twitter to express her indebtedness in making the list for Obama's summer list of books.